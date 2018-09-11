Most drink drivers caught on Mackay roads in 18 years

August was a horror month on the roads for drink drivers in the Mackay region.

Queensland Police Service has just released its crime statistics for the month for the Mackay region, which also saw a large number of drug, fraud and break-in offences committed across the region.

Last month, Mackay Police recorded 245 incidents of traffic-related offences, which was the highest number ever recorded since online records began in January 2001.

These offences included 195 incidents of drink driving, 42 disqualified driving and 8 dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The last time there were almost this many incidents of drink driving was in January 2010, with 193 incidents.

In other crime news, there were 58 assaults reported to police in August, which was 10 less than in July.

Last month was the worst month for sexual offences since August 2017, with 20 sexual offences recorded including 12 incidents of rape or attempted rape.

There were 111 incidents of unlawful entry reported across the Mackay police region during August 2018, 14 more than the month before.

August also saw six incidents of arson, 11 liquor offences, 22 trespassing offences, 25 against the weapons act

August was a big month for drug crime, with 311 drug-related offences committed during the month.

The drug offences for Mackay included one incident of trafficking, 144 for possession, 7 for producing drugs and 11 for sell supply drugs.

It was also a big month for fraud charges, with a total of 61 offences including two identity fraud and 44 fraud by credit card.

This was almost double the number of fraud crimes than was reported in July. It was 12 less offences than was committed in July.

In August there were 74 incidences of breaching domestic violence orders. The past three months has seen similar numbers, with 73 in July and 74 in June.