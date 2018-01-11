Menu
The most drawn Powerball numbers ahead of $55m jackpot

Crystal Jones
by

TONIGHT'S Powerball has jackpotted to $55 million and while no one can predict the winning numbers, there are some ways you can choose them with a little strategy.

According to Golden Casket, historically, some numbers have been drawn a lot more than others.

Take numbers 26 and 32, for example, which have been winning numbers 51 times since the March 7, 2013 draw.

They're closely followed by 23, which has been a winner 48 times, and 19 and 4 which are both tied on boasting 46 wins in the same time period.

Numbers 31, 20 and 24 come in tied with 44 wins.

Working down the line, 34 and 25 have both been winners 43 times.

Powerball is played by selecting six numbers and a Powerball, and if you can predict the lot and no one else does, you'll be $55 million richer.

So what's the most drawn Powerball number since March 7, 2013?

That honour goes to number 5, followed by 2, 18, 12, 11, 19, 15, 9, 10, 7 and 1.

The least drawn Powerballs are numbers 14 and 16, which have only been winners seven times.

The least drawn general number is 1, which has only been a winning number 27 times.

Bundaberg News Mail
