Most agree it's ok for men to do the heavy lifting

Most farms divide workers by gender, say locals. Contributed

LOCALS have overwhelmingly supported a farm's call for male workers.

Last week, a member of the public came forward after coming across the ad for sweet potato pickers.

The Bundaberg farm called for five males, but later told the NewsMail the farm had other jobs ladies could do.

Under Australian law, it is considered discrimination to nominate a gender on a job ad.

But on social media, most Bundaberg locals were in support of the farm.

Sue Haywood said it was fair.

"My partner's work needed helpers the other day so I couldn't help out but at his farm job they only have guys as it is hard heavy work,” she said.

"Some jobs are men-only so get over it.”

Gordon Lyford said it was common on farms to give men the heavier work while employing women in packing sheds.

"Horses for courses, equal rights does not mean everyone has equal abilities and skills,” he said.

Josh Saua agreed.

"Bet it's not the only farm around,” he said.

"In fact, if you go and see how farms, plantations or general labour employers operate, men and women will be in certain areas anyway.

"This farm just likes to call a spade a spade and not muck around.”

Jennie Nelson said it was better to leave the tougher work to the men.

"Come on girls, I believe in equal rights too, but there are some things that we don't excel at,” she said.

A handful of locals disagreed with the majority of commenters, however.

"Working on farms I have seen 50-60kg Asian girls chucking 18kg -20kg boxes around like it was nothing,” Deborah McVie said.

"Also tipping buckets and stacking pallets usually more proficiently than the boys.

"Honestly dont think there is anything a boy can do that some of those girls can't.”