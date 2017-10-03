26°
Most admit to speeding in school zones

SLOW DOWN: Drivers are being asked to reduce their speed in school zones.
DRIVERS are being reprimanded by the RACQ after figures revealed 82% admitted to speeding through school zones this year because they thought they were unlikely to be caught.

Spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said the news was disappointing.

"That's a jump of more than 30% on last year, which is very concerning and very dangerous,” Ms Ritchie said.

"There's no excuse for speeding, especially through school zones where there are vulnerable young kids in the area.”

Ms Ritchie said keeping up with other traffic, frustration with other road users and not paying attention were the other main reasons drivers surveyed chose to put their foot down in school zones.

"Roads surrounding schools are always busy as children are dropped off and picked up, or are walking or riding their bicycles to and from school,” she said.

Ms Ritchie reminded drivers to reduce their speed to 40km/h in school zones on weekdays from 7-9am and 2-4pm, unless otherwise signed.

"Children can be unpredictable so it's up to motorists to be alert and prepared for anything, and always abide by the speed limit.”

