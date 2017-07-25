25°
News

Mosquitoes buzzy infecting Bundaberg locals with diseases

Sherele Moody
| 25th Jul 2017 6:17 AM
Ross River virus is Australia's main mosquito-borne disease, there is no vaccine and it costs the Australian economy more than $20m a year to detect.
Ross River virus is Australia's main mosquito-borne disease, there is no vaccine and it costs the Australian economy more than $20m a year to detect.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MOSQUITOES have infected 140 locals with diseases this year.

NewsRegional analysis of Queensland health data shows 117 people living in the Wide Bay health district were diagnosed with Ross River virus in the past seven months.

Last year, 112 locals contracted the disease.

There is also one case of malaria, seven of dengue fever and 15 cases of the Barmah Forest virus, all of which mosquitoes spread.

The Wide Bay health region covers Bundaberg and the Fraser Coast.

Across Queensland, there have been 1830 mozzie-borne virus infections reported in the past seven months, compared to 2462 for the whole of 2016.

Bundaberg Regional Council has a community education program to help reduce mozzie breeding situations and it treats waterways.

"The (council) environmental health section implements mosquito treatments such as larviciding of ponding waters throughout the built-up areas within our region,” a council spokesman said.

"This treatment mainly occurs some days after a significant rain event. This treatment will ensure the larvae don't grow into mosquitoes.

"All year round we inform concerned residents about prevention methods they can take themselves at home, work and during recreational activities.”

Ross River virus is Australia's main mosquito-borne disease.

There is no vaccine and it costs the Australian economy more than $20 million a year to detect.

The main treatment for the disease is anti-inflammatory medications.

Queensland virologist Professor John Aaskov said infection rates could rise across our region.

Prof Aaskov said transmission of the disease in our region was most likely human-mosquito-human rather than animal-mosquito-human.

"At the moment, the only way to stop the disease is to cover yourself up and some of the sunscreens have mosquito repellents in them,” he said.

"A pair of thongs, stubbies and a singlet are not going to protect you from mosquitoes.

"Really, all we can do is avoid getting mosquito bites.”

Queensland Health urged those with symptoms to ask their doctor for a blood test.

"Management of the illness generally involves treatment of the symptoms and most people recover without lasting effects,” a spokesman said.

"Your doctor will advise on treatment for joint and muscle pains.

"If diagnosed with a mosquito-borne disease such as Ross River Fever, it is also important to prevent being bitten by mosquitoes so your illness is not passed on to someone else.”

Ross River fever - sufferer Darren Everard from Hervey Bay.
Ross River fever - sufferer Darren Everard from Hervey Bay. Alistair Brightman

How a mozzie knocked Darren off his feet

IT takes a lot to knock workaholic and fitness fanatic Darren Everard off his feet.

The butcher turned regional councillor works seven days a week and in his downtime he can be found paddleboarding or doing a bit of surf lifesaving.

But all of this hit the skids in May when the "worst case of man flu” saw Darren curled up in bed for two days.

When he finally found the strength to get up, Darren was struck right back down by crippling pain in all of his joints.

"I couldn't hardly walk,” he recalls.

"It seemed like every area of my body had been damaged - my feet, hands, back, shoulders, hips.”

A blood test in June showed Darren had Ross River virus.

Taking anti-inflammatories to reduce the pain, Darren also investigated natural remedies to help keep symptoms at bay.

"I'm trying a mixture of garlic, ginger and lemon juice,” he said.

"It makes you stink like a polecat but it seems to be a bit better.”

He said some days were worse than others and there were times when he just had to go home to sleep.

"When you feel it coming, it's like you go a bit hazy and you've just got to lie down,” he said.

"My feet and hands are throbbing - they are sore all the time.

"I can't even ride my paddleboard, I don't have the strength to ride it.”

The symptoms can last up to 40 weeks but once you have had the disease you become immune and cannot get it again.

Ross River virus is detected by a blood test.
Ross River virus is detected by a blood test. guapofreak

Hope century-old drug will reduce virus symptoms

A NEW treatment for Ross River fever is being trialled in Queensland and Victoria.

If successful, pentosan polysulfate sodium could be used to significantly reduce the duration and severity of joint pain caused by the virus that has infected 117 Fraser Coast and Bundaberg residents this year. 　　

The drug has been around for more than a century to prevent formation of platelets during pre-operative procedures and to treat bladder pain.

It has also been used for osteoarthritis in animals and humans.

Paradigm Biopharma launched the limited clinical trial this month and is seeking people with Ross River virus to take part.

It will be at least 12 months before researchers know if the drug is a success, with results to be released in mid-2018.

If successful, the drug could also be used to treat another mosquito-borne disease, chikungunya, that is prominent in South-East Asia.

Mater Health Services infectious disease specialist Dr Paul Griffin will oversee the clinical trial.

Dr Griffin said the trial was set to treat 24 Queensland patients but if there was enough interest that number would be increased and trial sites could be set up outside of Brisbane.

He said participants would be injected with the drug twice a week for six weeks and they would be monitored for about 102 days.

"We are very confident of the safety of this medication,” Dr Griffin said.

Paradigm Biopharma chief Paul Rennie said the drug could prove to be the best treatment for "the worst flu you've ever had”.　

AT A GLANCE

  • Ross River virus is spread by mosquitoes from infected animals or humans.
  • Only female mosquitoes can pass on the disease.
  • It is prevalent in about 20 species of mozzie.
  • Children who get the disease have less severe symptoms than adults.
  • Symptoms take two to nine days to develop.
  • Symptoms can last for 40 weeks and include fever chills, muscle aches, rashes, fatigue, aching tendons, swollen lymph nodes, headaches and extreme joint pain.
  • Once you have been infected you become immune to the disease.
  • It is diagnosed by a blood test.
  • People cannot spread the virus to other people.
  • The treatment is limited to pain killers and anti-inflammatories.
  • There is no vaccine available in Australia.

Source: Professor John Asskov, Queensland University of Technology

- NewsRegional

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  barmah forest virus chikungunya darren everard dengue fever dr paul griffin health john aaskov malaria mater health services mosquito paradigm biopharmaceuticals paul rennie pentosan polysulfate sodium ross river virus

Cops catch Bundy man showing off granddad's loaded gun

Cops catch Bundy man showing off granddad's loaded gun

WHEN Bundaberg detectives dropped in to visit Kye Mulvena, he was found at home with a loaded pistol and hundreds of bullets.

New fudge shop opens its doors in Bundy

GET FUDGED: Brenda Roberts with a selection of her fudge products for sale at her new premises in Targo Street.

Flavours range from quirky to classic

Storm safety a highlight for Bundy business owner

OUT ON A LIMB: Craig Bek and the team at Bundy and Bargara Tree Service are on call 24hrs a day to lend a hand.

Storm season proves busy

Funds to save fauna

Very large echidna in my back yard Habana

Thousands granted to Isis Landcare Group

Local Partners

Meet the Bundy servo making life easier for the community

SERVO'S exclusive driveway service for the members of the Bundaberg community is winner with locals.

Call for blood and plasma donations in Bundaberg

SLEEVES UP: Martin Kelly reassures Rachael Middleton as she gives blood as part of the Red Cross Blood donation drive. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

Roll up your sleeves

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Ten things to do in Bundy this weekend

DAZZLING DISPLAY: Fireworks will light up the sky at Bargara tomorrow night from 7pm.

Fireworks spectacular, raft race, sewing bee and more

Film boss marvels at Sunshine State

Thor: Ragnarok success may mean more Marvel movies for Queensland.

ABC's Q&A: Should 16-year-olds be allowed to vote?

Opposition Health Minister Catherine King on the Q & A panel, left, and right, Minister for the Environment and Energy Josh Frydenberg.

But there was one thing the students weren't discussing.

Wilkinson back on air after ‘holiday hell’

Lisa Wilkinson returns to air, cast in hand.

Lisa Wilkinson still feels "a bit ordinary" after holiday from hell

Northern Rivers truckie takes on Ninja Warrior Grand Final

RIGHT AT HOME: Tom Hazell in his backyard ninja set-up.

Truckie one of 21 ninjas in Australian Ninja Warrior grand final

Police sniffer dogs busy at Splendour

Police sniffer dogs at the Splendour in the Grass festival.

Festival upholds its zero tolerance stance against drugs

Diana Chan crowned MasterChef's 2017 winner

MasterChef Australia's 2017 winner Diana Chan. Supplied by Channel 10.

MELBOURNE accountant comes out on top after eight-hour showdown.

Mini ninjas get into training

Gary Nowlan, 12, of Gawler East trains in X-Park at Bounce.

Kids as young as 12 are already dreaming of becoming Ninja Warriors

ELEGANT HERITAGE INSPIRED RESIDENCE IN EDENBROOK

11 San Vito Court, Norville 4670

House 5 2 5 $769,000

In a class of its own is the only way to describe this magnificent 369.4m2 heritage inspired residence in San Vito Court renowned as one of Bundaberg's most...

LARGE OPEN PLAN LIVING WITH RAKED CEILINGS IN BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED COMPLEX

8/56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 3 2 1 OFFERS OVER...

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property is jam packed with...

COUNTRY AMBIENCE - 11 MINUTES TO C.B.D

32 Henricksens Road, Sharon 4670

House 5 2 6 $329,000

A stunningly renovated home on a lovely half acre (2000m2) block in a tranquil country setting well away from any neighboring homes. All this situated within 1...

PET FRIENDLY SPACIOUS UNIT

43 Moncrieff Street, Walkervale 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $179,000

Ideally situated in Walkervale sits this spacious low set brick unit that is part of a duplex. Being part of a duplex, you only have the same amount of people...

IMMACULATE LOW-MAINTENANCE HOME WITH PRIVACY

7a Greathead Road, Kepnock 4670

House 4 2 2 $319,000

Conveniently situated in Kepnock close to all amenities sits this modern immaculate home. The home is designed for those looking for the convenience of living in...

NEW PRICE - IMMACULATE - BE QUICK

23 Grange Street, Norville 4670

House 2 1 2 $175,000

Situated in ever popular Norville conveniently located central to all amenities sits this beautifully kept and loved home in immaculate condition. If you're...

2014 BUILT PRESTIGE HOME, 2 ACRES, TOWN WATER, UNIT, POOL HOUSE, POOL, SHED

8 Jolley Lane, Thabeban 4670

House 5 4 4 $865,000

Situated on the city fringe you have all the convenience of living in town however you also have a stunning 8076m2 (2 acres) block of land with town water. The...

FOR THE BLENDED FAMILY- 5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME WITH A HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 3 $299,000

This is one for the blended family, a far bigger home than what you would expect from the road featuring 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Built with hardwood and...

BE QUICK - SIZE WILL SURPRISE WITH THIS MUST SEE BRICK AND TILE HOME

75 Fe Walker, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,000

The size of this home will certainly surprise with 3 good bedrooms, oversized modern kitchen, great size lounge and dining areas, front sunroom, oversized single...

BE SUPER QUICK - 12m x 7m SHED and ABSOLUTELY IMMACULATE

191 Targo Street, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 4 $229,500

With fantastic street appeal plus plenty of character and charm and not to mention a huge 12 x 7m high clearance shed, this is certainly one property that will...

How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

With the market currently low, now is the time to invest.

'We’re goin' to Bonnie Doon!' and now you can too

How's the serenity?

The experience will have you exclaiming “how’s the serenity?”

New life for Bree and historic Oddfellows Hall

TWO CHANGES: Bree Dahl with her new baby Ivy in front of the historic Oddfellows Hall she purchased at auction and will renovate into a house.

Historic hall to be turned into home

Financial scandal destroys alternative community

Families who gave thousands to be a part of an alternative community at Mt Burrell, west of Murwillumbah, are now trying to recover their investment. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Dream Utopia turns into a nightmare