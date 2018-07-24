Ego is a dirty word at Tigers

Mbye has found it easy to become a Tiger. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)

MOSES Mbye says the Wests Tigers are a club "without ego" as he prepares to front up against his former side the Canterbury Bulldogs for the first time on Friday night.

Just six rounds ago, Mbye was part of a Bulldogs team that was embarrassed 32-10 by the Titans.

Fast forward to now and Mbye is starring for the giant-killing Tigers, who have beaten high-flyers St George Illawarra and South Sydney in consecutive weeks as they mount a finals charge.

In contrast, the Bulldogs are locked in a battle to avoid the wooden spoon.

While Mbye enjoyed his time at the Bulldogs, he echoed the sentiments of fellow former-Canterbury-turned Tiger Josh Reynolds that there were no egos at Concord.

"It's a lot different," Mbye said. "It's a different sort of club.

"Canterbury are a much bigger club with more personnel around.

"At the Tigers, it's a club full of no egos. It feels like a group of mates and you turn up each day and it shows with the way they've been playing footy.

As fresh starts go, it was a pretty good one. (Matt King/Getty Images)

"They have beaten some top sides this year and that comes down to efforts and working for each other. I'm enjoying my time here.

"(Having no egos) was the first thing I noticed about the club. It was a big part of me coming here.

"It is a relatively new group and I felt like we could start something from scratch. I felt I was due for it and there was a need for it.

"I had some really good years at the Dogs. It's a really good club and it was a home for me. I enjoyed my time there.

"I felt the Tigers was the right move and a big part of why was the culture, playing group and coaching staff.

"Everyone started together so we can build a group together and hopefully get good results."

Who wouldn’t swap pain for optimism? (Matt King/Getty Images)

The Bulldogs' horrific salary cap situation meant Mbye was squeezed out of the club with two years remaining on his contract.

He was a rare shining light for the Bulldogs in the opening weeks of the season, having made a successful transition from the halves to fullback.

Mbye said it would be "emotional" running out against the club with whom he played 94 top-grade games, including the 2014 grand final.

"We went through a lot at Canterbury," Mbye said. "I won't forget that.

"It's easy to jump ship and say see you later - thanks for the shit times, thanks for the good times - but we rode the wave together.

Mbye knows it’ll be tough to face his old mates. (Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

"I've played more games for Canterbury than I have for the Tigers. I have a lot of respect for the club but my focus is here now and we have a job to do.

"It will be an emotional game but you have to try and put the emotion aside. It's so common now. It's one of these things that happens all the time.

"I've got a lot of respect for the club, the boys there and my ex-teammates."

While Mbye said Tigers hooker Robbie Farah was a "huge help and his game plan helped us expose Souths" last week, he won't be sharing any of the Bulldogs' deepest secrets.

Mbye scored his first try for his new club against the Rabbitohs when the Tigers racked up more than 20 points for a second consecutive game - something they couldn't do once in their previous six matches.

"With a move you're nervous and a little bit anxious about what it's going to be like because you're going into the unknown," Mbye said.

"I was more nervous turning up for my first day of training than I was turning up for a game.

"You sort of feel like an outcast when you come into a playing squad that's halfway through the year already.

"I didn't feel like that at all. All these boys made me feel right at home. Everyone is so inclusive. That's the most pleasing thing.

"I believe we can (do some damage). The last fortnight we got some confidence in beating the top sides. To get to the finals, they are the sides you need to beat."