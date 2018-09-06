Mortar shell removed by Bundy landfill by Army officers

MORTAR SHELL: Inquiries into how the weapon came to be at the waste station are ongoing.

AN ARTILLERY weapon found at a Bundaberg dump has been removed by the Australian Defence Force.

Yesterday the Royal Australian Army Ordnance Corps landed in the Rum City and safely retrieved an expended 81mm illumination mortar projector.

Bundaberg Senior Sergeant Michael McGarry said illumination shells could often fly over battle fields and drop using a small parachute. He said they could also be used to illuminate battle fields.

Sen Sgt McGarry said whoever dumped the weapon, believed to be only a few years old, had tried to burn it but was unsuccessful.

"The way they dumped it was irresponsible,” he told the NewsMail.

"Dumping an artillery ammunition at a public waste station is not the correct thing to do. Instead, call police ... don't touch it, don't move it. It could be unstable.

Police were informed of the military weapon, which was found at the Meadowvale Waste Station, on Wednesday.

"Our frontline officers assessed it initially and the transfer station was closed until (Friday),” Sergeant McGarry said.

"We initially thought the mortar shell was from WWII. It's a bit of a mystery how it got there. It's quite unusual to have an incidence like this, we don't see a lot of military activity here.

"There's not much more we can to to investigate, but we're making some more inquiries.”

The Australain Defence Force, who left Bundaberg this afternoon, will dispose of the mortar shell correctly upon its return.

Sen Sgt McGarry said people needed to keep their distance if they ever came across a weapon.

"Typically, people don't know what they're dealing with when it comes to these things.”