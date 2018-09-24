Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Coalition’s primary vote has lifted despite losing its 41st Newspoll to Labor. Picture: AAP Image/The Australian Pool, Hollie Adams
The Coalition’s primary vote has lifted despite losing its 41st Newspoll to Labor. Picture: AAP Image/The Australian Pool, Hollie Adams
Politics

PM extends lead over Shorten

24th Sep 2018 5:09 AM

SCOTT Morrison has extended his healthy lead over Bill Shorten as preferred prime minister and the Coalition's primary vote has lifted despite losing its 41st Newspoll to Labor.

The Coalition's vote rose two points to 36 per cent while Labor's fell to 39 and they trailed 46 to 54 on a two-party preferred basis, according to the latest Newspoll published in The Australian on Sunday night.

Mr Morrison increased his lead as preferred PM to 13 points over Labor leader Mr Shorten by 45 to 32 per cent.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has extended his lead over Bill Shorten as preferred prime minister. Picture: AAP Image/Perry Duffin
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has extended his lead over Bill Shorten as preferred prime minister. Picture: AAP Image/Perry Duffin

Mr Shorten's approval fell five points while Mr Morrison's rose three points. Mr Morrison's approval is the best result for a prime minister since February 2016.

The Greens' primary vote remains at 10 per cent while One Nation stays at six per cent.

Support for other minor parties and independents rose one point to nine per cent.

The poll of 1675 voters was conducted nationally.

Mr Shorten’s approval rating fell five points while Mr Morrison’s rose three points. Picture: AAP Image/Hamish Blair
Mr Shorten’s approval rating fell five points while Mr Morrison’s rose three points. Picture: AAP Image/Hamish Blair

Related Items

Show More
bill shorten editors picks newspoll politics preferred pm scott morrison

Top Stories

    Bundy's Insta-famous pooch gets red carpet walk

    premium_icon Bundy's Insta-famous pooch gets red carpet walk

    Offbeat BUNDABERG'S Insta-famous pooch Daisy has been selected to waddle down the red carpet at this year's Dog Lovers Show.

    Local hairdresser wins national competition

    premium_icon Local hairdresser wins national competition

    News Niki Newport's passion for colour gains Australian recognition

    UPDATE: Sixteen fire crews work to contain Fairymead blaze

    UPDATE: Sixteen fire crews work to contain Fairymead blaze

    Breaking A fast-moving bushfire is burning in Fairymead

    UPDATED: 40 firefighters battle Rosedale fire

    UPDATED: 40 firefighters battle Rosedale fire

    News One shed has sustained damage.

    Local Partners