Revealed: When Bundy's cold snap will end

Wide Bay Beach and Sky shared this photo, taken in Toowoomba this morning.

BUNDABERG locals have been waking up to the coldest July mornings in four years according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

BOM spokesperson Adam Blazak said temperatures on Sunday morning were well below average for the year.

"2.6 degrees on the Sunday morning. That is the coldest July morning in four years," Mr Blazak said.

"It's about seven or so degrees below average for this time of year."

The average temperature for Bundaberg in July is a minimum of 10 degrees, with a maximum of 22 degrees.

Mr Blazak said temperatures on Monday were warmer than Sunday.

"Bundy got down to 6.6 degrees this morning, so not quite as cold this morning."

As for how much longer locals will be shivering into the morning, Mr Blazak said warmer temperatures are on the way.

"That might be it now, we've had very dry air in the state or certainly the southern half of the state the last few nights and very light winds as well. That is probably going to be playing out again a little bit," he said.

"However, there is a little bit of moisture pushing back into the atmosphere and that will keep those night time minimums up a bit,"

"By Friday we do have a trough moving over the area so that will increase cloud cover on Friday, and the minimum temperature on Friday at this stage looks like it will be about 13 degrees, so warming up towards the end of the working week."

Mr Blazak predicted Tuesday and Wednesday's minimum temperatures are heading towards six and seven degrees.

"The maximums will be one or two degrees above the average because there is no cloud cover. So average maximum is 22 and we're going with 24," Mr Blazak said.