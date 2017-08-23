Morning walk leads to rescue of joey

ROO RESCUE: Tayla Pashley found this joey in a Bundaberg paddock near it's deceased mother yesterday.

WHEN Tayla Pashley went for an early-morning walk with a friend today, the sight of something in the grass stopped her in her tracks.

A tiny joey was scrambling in a ditch, trying to get back to its dead mother meters away.

Ms Pashley, who was walking her dogs, said their barking alerted her to the sad scene unfolding in the bushland at Kentucky Bluegrass Estate.

"We picked him up to see if he was injured, wrapped him in a jumper and checked to make sure mumma was definitely dead,” she said.

"I think she was hit by a car.”

Ms Pashley said she then took the very cold and scared joey to a wildlife carer for help.

She said she was updated during the day about the joey's progress.

"The wildlife carer sent me a message to say that he is a very healthy 2.2kg little boy,” Ms Pashley said.

Tayla Pashley and her friend rescued the joey from bushland.

But it wasn't a smooth journey, with Ms Pashley stating she had trouble finding a contact.

"I have never rescued a larger animal, and never so early in the morning,” she said.

"I've only ever found injured birds before.”

"My advice to others would be to make sure you know the number for a wildlife carer.

"It took us quite a while to find the phone number for someone.”

In Bundaberg, local group Queensland Wildlife Carers & Volunteers Association Inc can be contacted for wildlife care.

The not-for-profit organisation rescue and care for sick, injured and orphaned wildlife for release back into the wild.

If you come across a sick or injured animal in the wild, contact the Queensland Wildlife Carers & Volunteers Association Inc on 4159 6431 or 0439 502228.