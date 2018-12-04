MORNING UPDATE: Bundaberg fire warnings and closures

A school and most parks remain closed on the eleventh day of bushfires throughout the region.

A school and most parks remain closed on the eleventh day of bushfires throughout the region.

ONE school and most state parks and forests remain closed as the region enters it's eleventh day of bushfires.

Latest bushfire warnings:

Captain Creek

At 7am, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has urged Captain Creek residents to stay informed, with the bushfire warning level at 'advice'.

A fire remained burning near Davies Road, Oyster Creek Dam Road, Creevey Drive and Murphy Road, to the north of Baldaw Road as the time the warning was issued.

People in the Round Hill Road and Fingerboard Road area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Lowmead

Residents in Lowmead are also advised to stay informed, with the bushfire warning level also at 'advice'.

Currently as at 7.40am, this fire is burning within containment lines north of Clarke Road.

Multiple QFES crews are still working in the area. Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions.

School closures:

At 9.10am, Wartburg State School remained closed due to the bushfires.

At the time of the latest update, no Catholic or Independant schools had informed the Department of Education that they were closed.

No Early Childhood education and care centres were closed.

State parks and forests:

Twenty-three state parks and forests remain closed due to the fires in the region and a high risk of further fires developing.

All listed parks are closed for camping and day use - visitors are advised not to enter these parks until the extreme conditions reduce.

Find the full list park and forest closures here.