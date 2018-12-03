MORNING ROUND-UP: Bushfires in the Gladstone region
BOTH the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett have provided updates of the current bushfire situation across our region.
Deepwater, Baffle Creek and Rules Beach
QFES advises the current bushfire warning level is advice, and residents should stay informed.
As of 6.00am, the fire is contained within constructed lines.
Firefighters will continue to strengthen these lines throughout the day.
Residents are advised not to return as conditions are still too dangerous.
The Queensland Police Service will be patrolling the area to make sure no-one returns yet.
Crews will also work to remove dangerous debris from the area.
Captain Creek
QFES advises the Captain Creek fire's warning level is at 'watch and act', and residents should prepare to leave.
As of 5.50am, it is burning in a south-easterly direction towards Davies Road, Oyster Creek Dam Road, Creevey Drive and Murphy Road, to the north of Baldaw Road.
Firefighters will be working near the Murphy Road area during the day.
Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett said overnight crews worked to contain the blaze, with the support of a NSW strike team.
Other Fires Round-up
- The Lowmead fire is now under control, after jumping containment lines early Sunday afternoon. Firefighters will continue to monitor the situation.
- A bushfire in Mount Larcom is not presenting any threat to property. Roads are open and safe.
- Crews will continue to monitor a fire at Curtis Island. It is not threatening LNG operations, but there is a risk for private property.
- Both incidents at Boyne Valley and Boynedale will be monitored by landowners.