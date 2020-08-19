Menu
The three kittens were drowned on video. Picture is not related.
News

MORNING REWIND: The stories you might have missed

Geordi Offord
19th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
GOOD Morning Bundaberg.

Welcome to this morning’s edition of the Morning Rewind featuring some of the stories you might have missed in the last 24 hours.

--

THE RSPCA and police are investigating after reports a woman, believed to be from Bundaberg, drowned three kittens, uploading the video of the sickening act to social media.

Catch up here

The three kittens were drowned on video. Picture is not related.
--

A BRIDGE north of Gin Gin has sustained ‘significant damage’ after a two-vehicle crash yesterday morning.

Catch up here

Motorists experienced lengthy delays after a crash near Gin Gin. Photo: Mikayla Haupt
--

A COURT has heard how a man drove a car which was unregistered, uninsured and with the wrong numbers plates all for a packet of smokes.

Catch up here

Iain Stringer pleaded guilty to seven offences after driving a car, which was unregistered and had the wrong number plates attached, to buy cigarettes. Photo: Social Media
--

ANGELS Community Group put on a stunning high tea event to celebrate Bundaberg locals, as part of Seniors Week.

Catch up here

In celebration of Seniors Week, Angels Community Group hosted a lovely afternoon tea in Bundaberg yesterday.
--

FROM various mobile phones to a mountain bike, shoes and a camera, there’s been plenty of recent additions to the Bundaberg Police property room.

Catch up here

PROPERTY ROOM: Police are looking for the owners of the following collection of property.
