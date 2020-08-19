MORNING REWIND: The stories you might have missed
GOOD Morning Bundaberg.
Welcome to this morning’s edition of the Morning Rewind featuring some of the stories you might have missed in the last 24 hours.
--
THE RSPCA and police are investigating after reports a woman, believed to be from Bundaberg, drowned three kittens, uploading the video of the sickening act to social media.
--
A BRIDGE north of Gin Gin has sustained ‘significant damage’ after a two-vehicle crash yesterday morning.
--
A COURT has heard how a man drove a car which was unregistered, uninsured and with the wrong numbers plates all for a packet of smokes.
--
ANGELS Community Group put on a stunning high tea event to celebrate Bundaberg locals, as part of Seniors Week.
--
FROM various mobile phones to a mountain bike, shoes and a camera, there’s been plenty of recent additions to the Bundaberg Police property room.
