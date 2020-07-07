Menu
Bundaberg Airport Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail
News

MORNING REWIND: The stories you might have missed

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
7th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
GOOD Morning Bundaberg.

Welcome to this morning’s edition of the Morning Rewind, featuring some of the stories you might have missed from the last 24 hours.

---

Qantas has launched a sale on domestic flights, meaning you could pick up a cheap flight to Brisbane.

Catch up here

Bundaberg Airport Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail
---

New flashing school zone signs will be installed across the Bundaberg region.

Catch up here

New flashing school zone signs will be installed around the Bundaberg region. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
---

Are you looking for something for the family to do in the last week of the school holidays, here’s a few things happening around the region.

Catch up here

LIFE'S A BEACH: Nielsen Park Bargara on Saturday morning.
---

A retired greyhound has found his fur-ever home with a Bundaberg couple.

Catch up here

WINNING HEARTS: Retired champion greyhound Ron, or Smooth Blend as he was known on the track, with new owner Lorraine Richmond in Bundaberg.
---

Were you snapped out an about over the weekend?

Check out our gallery here

OUT AND ABOUT: Whitney Jones, Braiton Streeter, Zainan Streeter, Ace Streeter, Lena Busby, Declan Busby, Jax Busby, Stellah Busby playing on the playground at Bargara.
