BACK IN BUSINESS: Owner of Gypsy N Folk Jame Straker is excited for her store and espresso bar to be open again, with plenty of exciting developments on the way.
News

MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

Geordi Offord
31st Aug 2020 5:00 AM
GOOD Morning Bundaberg.

Welcome to this morning’s edition of the Morning Rewind, featuring some of the stories you may have missed last week.

THE region could see a boost to renewable energy facilities should the application to turn Isis River land into a solar farm get the green light.

Catch up here

Solar farm generic

A MAN in the Bundaberg Watch House broke down in tears in fear for his safety after being refused bail in court last week.

Catch up here

Wayne Andrew Russell was refused bail in Bundaberg Magistrates Court after he allegedly committed a string of offences between May and August. Photo: Social Media

THE Childers power station was destroyed by a roaring inferno on the evening of Black Friday, January 13, 1950.

Catch up here

Sir William Alfred Brand (1888-1979) was a cane grower and politician. He was the Member for Isis during the fire of 1950.

A BUNDY business owner has opened up about how it feels to be back up and running, with some exciting new additions on the way.

Catch up here

BACK IN BUSINESS: Owner of Gypsy N Folk Jame Straker is excited for her store and espresso bar to be open again, with plenty of exciting developments on the way.

IN BROAD daylight, Wayne Robert Kent went into a Bundaberg CBD bank and post office pretending to be armed with a gun to steal money and last week he was sentenced in court.

Catch up here

Bundaberg Post Office CBD

Pre-registration sales interest for the South Beach development project at Elliott Heads is increasing ahead of the official sales launch this weekend, according to one local real estate agent.

Catch up here

South Beach Elliott Heads aerial view.

BUNDABERG police are looking for the owners of a number of items in their property room.

Catch up here

Bundaberg Police have released images of a number of items in their lost property room, does any of it belong to you?
