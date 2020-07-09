MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

SPEAKING UP: Detective Senior Sergeant Officer In Charge CIB Bundaberg Michael Bishop discusses the serious domestic violence charges laid earlier this week.

GOOD Morning Bundaberg.

Welcome to this morning’s edition of the Morning Rewind, featuring some of the stories you might have missed from yesterday.

Officer-in-charge of Bundaberg CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop has described the actions of two women who reached out to police with allegations of serious domestic violence as courageous.

RACQ has revealed the days of record cheap fuel are over, after the average price of unleaded petrol in regional Queensland increased to 115.5 cents per litre (cpl) in June.

BowsersPhoto: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

A Bundaberg man who took part in a prison riot that caused $70,000 worth of damage, armed himself with a broom handle and used a sandwich press to smash a window, a court has heard.

Zachariah Kyron Ireland.

Bundaberg and Gin Gin Police have joined forces to help raise vital funds for RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.

JOINING FORCES: Bundaberg and Gin Gin Police will work together to raise funds for RACQ LifeFlight Rescue. Picture: Mike Knott

Two breeds of fish will be considered no-take species for one month starting on July 15.

