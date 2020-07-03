MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

The South Beach Retail Village will include a supermarket, tavern, service station and pharmacy.

2020-07-03

Welcome to today’s edition of the Morning Rewind featuring some of the stories you may have missed from the last 24 hours.

The South Beach development at Elliott Heads is set to deliver a new retail hub.

A distraught pet owner is searching for answers after her ponies were mauled to death by stray dogs.

Kim-Maree Rowan's pet horses Mum Bee and Baby Bumble. Picture: Kim-Maree Rowan

Bundaberg couple Eric and Norma Cawte recently celebrated 70 years of marriage.

SOCIAL BUTTERFLIES: Husband and wife Eric and Norma Cawte first met out at an event and have just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

The Building Bundaberg Region initiative is aimed at relieving pressure on local projects and safeguarding development in the region post-pandemic.

Mayor Jack Dempsey.

Bundaberg police have asked for assistance to find a motorbike rider who allegedly evaded police yesterday morning.

