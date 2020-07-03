MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed
GOOD Morning Bundaberg.
Welcome to today’s edition of the Morning Rewind featuring some of the stories you may have missed from the last 24 hours.
---
The South Beach development at Elliott Heads is set to deliver a new retail hub.
---
A distraught pet owner is searching for answers after her ponies were mauled to death by stray dogs.
---
Bundaberg couple Eric and Norma Cawte recently celebrated 70 years of marriage.
---
The Building Bundaberg Region initiative is aimed at relieving pressure on local projects and safeguarding development in the region post-pandemic.
---
Bundaberg police have asked for assistance to find a motorbike rider who allegedly evaded police yesterday morning.
