The South Beach Retail Village will include a supermarket, tavern, service station and pharmacy.
News

MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
3rd Jul 2020 5:00 AM
GOOD Morning Bundaberg.

Welcome to today’s edition of the Morning Rewind featuring some of the stories you may have missed from the last 24 hours.

---

The South Beach development at Elliott Heads is set to deliver a new retail hub.

Catch up here

---

A distraught pet owner is searching for answers after her ponies were mauled to death by stray dogs.

Catch up here

Kim-Maree Rowan's pet horses Mum Bee and Baby Bumble. Picture: Kim-Maree Rowan
---

Bundaberg couple Eric and Norma Cawte recently celebrated 70 years of marriage.

Catch up here

SOCIAL BUTTERFLIES: Husband and wife Eric and Norma Cawte first met out at an event and have just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
---

The Building Bundaberg Region initiative is aimed at relieving pressure on local projects and safeguarding development in the region post-pandemic.

Catch up here

Mayor Jack Dempsey.
---

Bundaberg police have asked for assistance to find a motorbike rider who allegedly evaded police yesterday morning.

Catch up here

BUNDABERG POLICE: Police believe the person in the image can assist them with their investigation into an evade police matter.
