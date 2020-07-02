MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

The Deli Welcome: Bawuli, Leticia and Shannon. Photo: Mike Knott

GOOD Morning Bundaberg.

Welcome to today’s edition of the Morning Rewind featuring some of the stories you may have missed yesterday.

----

The Deli Cafe on Targo St is celebrating its first birthday and has thanked the Bundaberg community for their ongoing support.

Catch up here

---

A report commissioned by an alliance of 70 conservation and agricultural organisations to study the financial viability of investing in conservation and land management has found a whopping 1800 full-time equivalent positions could be created in the Great Barrier Reef catchment area, which includes Bundaberg.

Catch up here

1800 jobs could be created in the Great Barrier Reef catchment area. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

---

Urgent calls for assistance have been made, after Wide Bay has seen the highest increase of job losses than all other regional areas across the state.

Catch up here

Centrelink Bundaberg. Picture: Brian Cassidy

---

Bundaberg Police have shared photos of some items in their lost property room. Does any of it belong to you?

Catch up here

A brown Quiksilver wallet containing cash was found in the Bundaberg CBD on June 12 – QP2001220640.

---

A local childcare centre has set up camp with a new outdoor sleeping program.

Catch up here