Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
MAKING A SPLASH: Concept plans for the proposed Bundaberg Regional Aquatic Centre revealed.
MAKING A SPLASH: Concept plans for the proposed Bundaberg Regional Aquatic Centre revealed.
News

MORNING REWIND: Stories you may have missed

Geordi Offord
14th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GOOD Morning Bundaberg.

Welcome to this morning’s edition of the Morning Rewind featuring some of the stories you might have missed from last week.

--

A block of land near the Bundaberg Multiplex has been identified as the preferred site for the proposed Bundaberg Regional Aquatic Centre.

Catch up here

MAKING A SPLASH: Concept plans for the proposed Bundaberg Regional Aquatic Centre revealed.
MAKING A SPLASH: Concept plans for the proposed Bundaberg Regional Aquatic Centre revealed.

--

THE new hospital will be one of the biggest developments the region has seen in recent history and it’s expected to serve growing community health needs well into the future.

So where do you put the proposed new Bundaberg hospital and why?

Catch up here

The preferred site for the new Bundaberg Hospital.
The preferred site for the new Bundaberg Hospital.

--

A Bundaberg family is asking anyone with information to come forward after they came home to find the dog had been stabbed to death and left in their front yard.

Catch up here

Monique Livermore and her family arrived at their Walkervale home after 4.30pm on Monday to find Mishka dead in their front yard.
Monique Livermore and her family arrived at their Walkervale home after 4.30pm on Monday to find Mishka dead in their front yard.

--

Find out how Bundaberg is forever tied to the Challenger space shuttle disaster of the 1980s.

Catch up here

The Challenger space shuttle taking off.
The Challenger space shuttle taking off.

--

BUNDABERG police are urging people to remember the ‘fatal five’ after the number of road fatalities in the region increased on this time last year.

Catch up here

Officer in Charge of Bundaberg Police Senior Sergeant Michael McGarry.
Officer in Charge of Bundaberg Police Senior Sergeant Michael McGarry.

--

A LOCAL tourist attraction has some exciting plans in the works, with their five-star accommodation set to be open by the end of the year.

Catch up here

FARM FUN: Ashley and Carly Clark are excited to unveil their glamping area at Splitters Farm, with 50 sites set to open by December 11, if not sooner. Picture: Mike Knott.
FARM FUN: Ashley and Carly Clark are excited to unveil their glamping area at Splitters Farm, with 50 sites set to open by December 11, if not sooner. Picture: Mike Knott.

--

A BUNDABERG aged care resident has received a special surprise from Australian singer-songwriter Emma Birdsall.

Catch up here

Bundaberg Aged Care resident Doris Chandler received a special video of Australian singer-songwriter Emma Birdsall singing her favourite song Danny Boy.
Bundaberg Aged Care resident Doris Chandler received a special video of Australian singer-songwriter Emma Birdsall singing her favourite song Danny Boy.
bundy morning rewind good morning bundy morning rewind newsmail
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woodgate man charged for alleged child abuse material

        Premium Content Woodgate man charged for alleged child abuse material

        News He was expected to face the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday.

        • 14th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        Parole decision could come in weeks for Childers arsonist

        Premium Content Parole decision could come in weeks for Childers arsonist

        News After making a bid for parole earlier this year, a decision whether or not Robert...

        BIG BUNDY TRIVIA: How many of these questions can you solve?

        Premium Content BIG BUNDY TRIVIA: How many of these questions can you solve?

        News How well do you know the region and its history?

        • 14th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        Two teams unbeaten after day one of titles in Rocky

        Premium Content Two teams unbeaten after day one of titles in Rocky

        Hockey GALLERY: 100-plus photos from Qld secondary schoolboys hockey championships.