MORNING REWIND: Stories you may have missed

A block of land near the Bundaberg Multiplex has been identified as the preferred site for the proposed Bundaberg Regional Aquatic Centre.

MAKING A SPLASH: Concept plans for the proposed Bundaberg Regional Aquatic Centre revealed.

THE new hospital will be one of the biggest developments the region has seen in recent history and it’s expected to serve growing community health needs well into the future.

So where do you put the proposed new Bundaberg hospital and why?

The preferred site for the new Bundaberg Hospital.

A Bundaberg family is asking anyone with information to come forward after they came home to find the dog had been stabbed to death and left in their front yard.

Monique Livermore and her family arrived at their Walkervale home after 4.30pm on Monday to find Mishka dead in their front yard.

Find out how Bundaberg is forever tied to the Challenger space shuttle disaster of the 1980s.

The Challenger space shuttle taking off.

BUNDABERG police are urging people to remember the ‘fatal five’ after the number of road fatalities in the region increased on this time last year.

Officer in Charge of Bundaberg Police Senior Sergeant Michael McGarry.

A LOCAL tourist attraction has some exciting plans in the works, with their five-star accommodation set to be open by the end of the year.

FARM FUN: Ashley and Carly Clark are excited to unveil their glamping area at Splitters Farm, with 50 sites set to open by December 11, if not sooner. Picture: Mike Knott.

A BUNDABERG aged care resident has received a special surprise from Australian singer-songwriter Emma Birdsall.

