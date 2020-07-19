Menu
HISTORICAL HOME: Barolin Homestead has been listed for sale.
News

MORNING REWIND: Stories you may have missed

Geordi Offord
19th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
GOOD Morning Bundaberg.

Welcome to this morning’s edition of the Morning Rewind, featuring some of the stories you might have missed in the last 24 hours.

Barolin Homestead is a piece of Bundaberg history and it could be yours.

Catch up here

HISTORICAL HOME: Barolin Homestead has been listed for sale.

Design is constantly influencing our lives and it’s how Morgahna Godwin plans to bring what was once considered the “Eighth Wonder of the World” back into focus.

Catch up here

Morgahna Godwin.
This week NewsMail columnist Allan Briggs talks about the masked lapwing.

Catch up here

The masked lapwing
A MAN has been fined after an argument with his partner resulted in a microwave being thrown into their yard.

Catch up here

MAN FINED: A man has been fined $400 after he threw a microwave during an argument with his partner.
Don’t forget to vote for Bundaberg’s cutest baby.

Cast your vote here

Teegan Harling: Hudson Thomas Harling, 1/04/2020.
