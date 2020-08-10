MORNING REWIND: Seven stories you may have missed

Kolan South State School principal Jeff Searle is celebrating 25 years as principal this year.

Kolan South State School principal Jeff Searle is celebrating 25 years as principal this year.

A FOCUS on creating policies around jobs, the environment, mental health, education and local industries was in the spotlight at a regional forum held in Bundaberg last week

POLLIES IN TOWN: Minister for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef, Minister for Science and Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch, Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders and Minister for Education and Industrial Relations Grace Grace attend a regional forum in Bundaberg.

MEMBER for Burnett Stephen Bennett visited Paradise Dam last month and took a series of photos showing the progress of works to lower the spillway.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett visited Paradise Dam last month where works are currently underway on lowering the spillway wall by 5.8m.

OWNERS of Bargara Berries Michael and Debbie Meiers have been working hard behind the scenes, transforming their Meadowvale farm into an oasis for customers and collaborating with other local businesses.

SWEET AS: Owners of Bargara Berries Debbie and Michael Meiers have teamed up with Nana's Pantry to create their very own ice-cream, using fresh and locally-grown produce. Photo: Rhylea Millar.

KOLAN South State School principal Jeff Searle will mark 25 years in the role this year.

INTENDING to terminate a deal with Pakistani investors, the Isis Central Sugar Mill is currently crushing cane and looking to the future.

Isis Sugar Mill

THE NewsMail took a look at the progress of the Bargara Beach Hotel with the rebuild in full swing.

RAISING THE BAR: Street view of the Bargara Beach Hotel which is expected to open in the near future.

A COURT has heard how a young woman ‘catfished’ a man just days after being sentenced in court for a similar offence.

