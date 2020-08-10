Menu
Kolan South State School principal Jeff Searle is celebrating 25 years as principal this year.
News

MORNING REWIND: Seven stories you may have missed

Geordi Offord
10th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GOOD morning Bundaberg.

Welcome to today’s edition of the morning rewind featuring some of the stories you might have missed last week.

--

A FOCUS on creating policies around jobs, the environment, mental health, education and local industries was in the spotlight at a regional forum held in Bundaberg last week

Catch up here.

POLLIES IN TOWN: Minister for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef, Minister for Science and Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch, Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders and Minister for Education and Industrial Relations Grace Grace attend a regional forum in Bundaberg.
--

MEMBER for Burnett Stephen Bennett visited Paradise Dam last month and took a series of photos showing the progress of works to lower the spillway.

Catch up here

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett visited Paradise Dam last month where works are currently underway on lowering the spillway wall by 5.8m.
--

OWNERS of Bargara Berries Michael and Debbie Meiers have been working hard behind the scenes, transforming their Meadowvale farm into an oasis for customers and collaborating with other local businesses.

Catch up here

SWEET AS: Owners of Bargara Berries Debbie and Michael Meiers have teamed up with Nana's Pantry to create their very own ice-cream, using fresh and locally-grown produce. Photo: Rhylea Millar.
--

KOLAN South State School principal Jeff Searle will mark 25 years in the role this year.

Catch up here

Kolan South State School principal Jeff Searle is celebrating 25 years as principal this year.
--

INTENDING to terminate a deal with Pakistani investors, the Isis Central Sugar Mill is currently crushing cane and looking to the future.

Catch up here

Isis Sugar Mill
--

THE NewsMail took a look at the progress of the Bargara Beach Hotel with the rebuild in full swing.

Catch up here

RAISING THE BAR: Street view of the Bargara Beach Hotel which is expected to open in the near future.
--

A COURT has heard how a young woman ‘catfished’ a man just days after being sentenced in court for a similar offence.

Catch up here

Bridget Jane Canty pleaded was ordered to complete 15 months probation after catfishing a man on Tinder. Picture: Social Media
