MORNING REWIND: Seven stories you may have missed
GOOD morning Bundaberg.
Welcome to today’s edition of the morning rewind featuring some of the stories you might have missed last week.
A FOCUS on creating policies around jobs, the environment, mental health, education and local industries was in the spotlight at a regional forum held in Bundaberg last week
MEMBER for Burnett Stephen Bennett visited Paradise Dam last month and took a series of photos showing the progress of works to lower the spillway.
OWNERS of Bargara Berries Michael and Debbie Meiers have been working hard behind the scenes, transforming their Meadowvale farm into an oasis for customers and collaborating with other local businesses.
KOLAN South State School principal Jeff Searle will mark 25 years in the role this year.
INTENDING to terminate a deal with Pakistani investors, the Isis Central Sugar Mill is currently crushing cane and looking to the future.
THE NewsMail took a look at the progress of the Bargara Beach Hotel with the rebuild in full swing.
A COURT has heard how a young woman ‘catfished’ a man just days after being sentenced in court for a similar offence.
