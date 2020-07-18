MORNING REWIND: Seven stories you may have missed

GOOD Morning Bundaberg.

Welcome to this morning’s edition of the Morning Rewind, featuring some of the stories you may have missed this week.

The man charged with allegedly setting the St Mary’s Church on fire earlier this year will spend more time behind bars after being refused bail.

UP IN FLAMES: St Mary's Catholic Church ablaze. Picture: Marie McAneney

The Essential Queensland rosin extraction factory expansion is expected to be three times the size of the current pilot factory and will increase productivity tenfold.

BIG PLANS: Grant Yeatman, Ray Mountfort and Mikaela Mountfort at the Essential Queensland site north of Childers.

Policing hooning activity in Bundaberg has been described as “a never ending battle” by Officer-in-Charge of the Bundaberg Road Policing Unit Sergeant Marty Arnold.

Bundaberg Police Officer in Charge Acting Senior Sergeant Marty Arnold.

A Bundaberg mum has shared the incredible story of how she gave birth without having any idea she was pregnant until the last minute.

A Bundaberg mother had a surprise arrival without knowing she was pregnant.

Pacific Tug Group is on course to pull a multimillion-dollar development into the Port of Bundaberg.

DEVELOPMENT ON COURSE: One scenario for Pacific Marine Base Bundaberg.

A man has been refused bail after he allegedly tried to fight one of his kids.

BAIL DENIED: A man has been refused bail after he allegedly invited one of his children into the street for a fight during a domestic violence offence.

Don’t forget to vote for Bundy’s cutest bub.

