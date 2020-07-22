Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crews on scene at the blaze. Picture: Shane Jones
Crews on scene at the blaze. Picture: Shane Jones
News

MORNING REWIND: Rolling coverage from hostel fire

Geordi Offord
22nd Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOOD Morning Bundaberg.

Welcome to today’s edition of the Morning Rewind, featuring the stories you may have missed about the Spotted Dog and Federal Backpackers fire.

---

EMERGENCY crews were called late Monday night to the Spotted Dog and Federal Backpackers hostel in Bourbong street where a fire had engulfed the buildings.

Catch up here

Crews on scene at the blaze. Picture: Shane Jones
Crews on scene at the blaze. Picture: Shane Jones

---

Firefighters brought the blaze under control but it was too unsafe for emergency services to enter the Spotted Dog Tavern and Federal Backpackers hostel.

Catch up here

Firefighters remain on the scene after a blaze destroyed the Federal Hotel overnight on Monday. Picture: Mikayla Haupt
Firefighters remain on the scene after a blaze destroyed the Federal Hotel overnight on Monday. Picture: Mikayla Haupt

---

The devastating Childers Palace Backpackers Hostel fire shook the nation 20 years ago but the legislative changes the tragedy prompted likely saved lives as another hostel burned last night.

Catch up here

Bundaberg Patrol Group Inspector Anne Vogler outside what remains of the Federal Backpackers after last night's blaze. Picture: Mikayla Haupt
Bundaberg Patrol Group Inspector Anne Vogler outside what remains of the Federal Backpackers after last night's blaze. Picture: Mikayla Haupt

---

Emergency services banded together to support one another on the front line and protect the community when crews were called to the CBD fire late last night.

Catch up here

Manager operations and resource readiness Wide Bay Local Ambulance Service Network Rick Tenthy. Picture: Mikayla Haupt
Manager operations and resource readiness Wide Bay Local Ambulance Service Network Rick Tenthy. Picture: Mikayla Haupt

---

The community has paid tribute to the stricken Federal Backpackers building, which started its life in Bundaberg’s early days as the Federal Hotel.

Catch up here

Historic images of the Federal Hotel.
Historic images of the Federal Hotel.

---

See the compelling images for the fire as crews battled to put out the blaze.

View the gallery here

Spotted Dog and Federal Backpackers go up in flames. Picture: Shane Jones
Spotted Dog and Federal Backpackers go up in flames. Picture: Shane Jones
bundy morning rewind good morning bundy newsmail the federal backpackers
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Don't miss out on local news: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT OUR LATEST OFFER

        What saved 62 backpackers in Bundy inferno

        premium_icon What saved 62 backpackers in Bundy inferno

        News There are three reasons why last night’s fire didn’t end in tragedy

        ‘Confronting experience’: Paramedics pitch in at fire scene

        premium_icon ‘Confronting experience’: Paramedics pitch in at fire scene

        News Emergency service crews working together to support each other and community

        REVEALED: New data shows QLD’s most tested COVID regions

        premium_icon REVEALED: New data shows QLD’s most tested COVID regions

        Health "We’ve done around 442,000 tests in Queensland so far"