MORNING REWIND: Five stories you may have missed

Royal Australian Air Force Air Traffic Controller, Flight Lieutenant Paige Strube is currently posted to No. 452 Squadron at RAAF Base Darwin.

After seeing a news article about the Australian Defence Force’s gap year program in her senior year of school, Bundaberg’s Paige Starwick was motivated to join.

Keen race goers will be allowed back to the track next weekend with Bundaberg Race Club welcoming members, owners and the general public for the first time since Covid-19 restrictions were put in place.

Graham and Gemma OShanesy with Phyllis and Peter Stephenson at the races.

A woman who was killed in a two-car crash at Tiaro on Thursday was from Apple Tree Creek.

One person was critically injured and another seriously injured in a crash at Tiaro.

After weather dropping to single digit temperatures last week, the region is expected to see showers next week.

WINTER RAIN: Bundaberg can expect showers this week as a trough moves across the coast. Picture: Mike Knott

Were you snapped out and about at the Botanic Gardens this weekend?

