News

MORNING REWIND: Five stories you may have missed

Geordi Offord
20th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
GOOD Morning Bundaberg.

Welcome to this morning’s edition of the Morning Rewind, featuring some of the stories you might have missed on the weekend.

---

After seeing a news article about the Australian Defence Force’s gap year program in her senior year of school, Bundaberg’s Paige Starwick was motivated to join.

Catch up here

Royal Australian Air Force Air Traffic Controller, Flight Lieutenant Paige Strube is currently posted to No. 452 Squadron at RAAF Base Darwin.

---

Keen race goers will be allowed back to the track next weekend with Bundaberg Race Club welcoming members, owners and the general public for the first time since Covid-19 restrictions were put in place.

Catch up here

---

A woman who was killed in a two-car crash at Tiaro on Thursday was from Apple Tree Creek.

Catch up here

---

After weather dropping to single digit temperatures last week, the region is expected to see showers next week.

Catch up here

---

Were you snapped out and about at the Botanic Gardens this weekend?

View out gallery here

Bundaberg News Mail

