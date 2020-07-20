MORNING REWIND: Five stories you may have missed
GOOD Morning Bundaberg.
Welcome to this morning’s edition of the Morning Rewind, featuring some of the stories you might have missed on the weekend.
---
After seeing a news article about the Australian Defence Force’s gap year program in her senior year of school, Bundaberg’s Paige Starwick was motivated to join.
Catch up here
---
Keen race goers will be allowed back to the track next weekend with Bundaberg Race Club welcoming members, owners and the general public for the first time since Covid-19 restrictions were put in place.
Catch up here
---
A woman who was killed in a two-car crash at Tiaro on Thursday was from Apple Tree Creek.
Catch up here
---
After weather dropping to single digit temperatures last week, the region is expected to see showers next week.
Catch up here
---
Were you snapped out and about at the Botanic Gardens this weekend?
View out gallery here