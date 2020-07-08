MORNING REWIND: Five stories you may have missed
GOOD Morning Bundaberg.
Welcome to today’s edition of the Morning Rewind featuring some of the stories you might have missed from the last 24 hours.
---
A 63-year-old Sunshine Coast man has died in Bundaberg after he was hit by a car that lost control on Monday night.
Catch up here
Read More
Man was here on business when fatally hit by car
---
A man has faced court after being charged with 38 serious domestic violence offences including rape, torture and deprivation of liberty.
Catch up here
---
Bundaberg Police have shared photos of some items from their lost property room.
Catch up here
---
Two Bundaberg Police officers have helped Moore Park Beach locals clean up after the beachfront was found a mess after an alleged party.
Catch up here
---
NewsMail readers have shared some adorable photos of their bubs and pets.
Check out the gallery here