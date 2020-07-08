MORNING REWIND: Five stories you may have missed

Emergency crews were called to a crash on Bourbong St at 8pm on Monday night. Picture: Rhylea Millar

GOOD Morning Bundaberg.

Welcome to today’s edition of the Morning Rewind featuring some of the stories you might have missed from the last 24 hours.

---

A 63-year-old Sunshine Coast man has died in Bundaberg after he was hit by a car that lost control on Monday night.

Man was here on business when fatally hit by car

---

A man has faced court after being charged with 38 serious domestic violence offences including rape, torture and deprivation of liberty.

IN COURT: The man accused of stealing the car involved in a crash which killed a 63-year-old man has had his matter heard in court.

---

Bundaberg Police have shared photos of some items from their lost property room.

Do you own one of these wallets? Contact police and quote the reference QP2001364502.

---

Two Bundaberg Police officers have helped Moore Park Beach locals clean up after the beachfront was found a mess after an alleged party.

CLEANING UP: Senior Constable Shambrook and Constable Bonnick were called to Moore Park Beach in relation to a large party that had allegedly occurred on Saturday night on the beachfront.

---

NewsMail readers have shared some adorable photos of their bubs and pets.

