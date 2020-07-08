Menu
Emergency crews were called to a crash on Bourbong St at 8pm on Monday night. Picture: Rhylea Millar
News

MORNING REWIND: Five stories you may have missed

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
8th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
GOOD Morning Bundaberg.

Welcome to today’s edition of the Morning Rewind featuring some of the stories you might have missed from the last 24 hours.

A 63-year-old Sunshine Coast man has died in Bundaberg after he was hit by a car that lost control on Monday night.

Man was here on business when fatally hit by car

Emergency crews were called to a crash on Bourbong St at 8pm on Monday night. Picture: Rhylea Millar
A man has faced court after being charged with 38 serious domestic violence offences including rape, torture and deprivation of liberty.

IN COURT: The man accused of stealing the car involved in a crash which killed a 63-year-old man has had his matter heard in court.
Bundaberg Police have shared photos of some items from their lost property room.

Do you own one of these wallets? Contact police and quote the reference QP2001364502.
Two Bundaberg Police officers have helped Moore Park Beach locals clean up after the beachfront was found a mess after an alleged party.

CLEANING UP: Senior Constable Shambrook and Constable Bonnick were called to Moore Park Beach in relation to a large party that had allegedly occurred on Saturday night on the beachfront.
NewsMail readers have shared some adorable photos of their bubs and pets.

Tsara Jessica Hogno shared this charming image. Photo: Contributed
