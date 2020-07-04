MORNING REWIND: Five stories you may have missed
GOOD Morning Bundaberg.
Welcome to this morning’s edition of the Morning Rewind, featuring some of the stories you may have missed over the last 24 hours,
---
Locals and visitors could be having a beer at a new Bargara Tavern by early 2022, should the development go to plan.
---
SunWater has confirmed the medium priority allocations for the Burnett River sub-scheme are at 70 per cent for the beginning of the 2020-21 water year.
---
Bundaberg’s state Labor candidate Tom Smith has weighed in on the Voluntary Assisted Dying debate.
---
Covid-19 has made waves in just about every industry over the past several months, but for the Port of Bundaberg trade has remained on course.
---
14 offences have landed a Bundaberg woman with eight months of supervision after she appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday.
