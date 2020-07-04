MORNING REWIND: Five stories you may have missed

GREEN LIGHT: Artist impression of the newly approved tavern and bottle shop development in Bargara.

Locals and visitors could be having a beer at a new Bargara Tavern by early 2022, should the development go to plan.

SunWater has confirmed the medium priority allocations for the Burnett River sub-scheme are at 70 per cent for the beginning of the 2020-21 water year.

Paradise Dam.

Bundaberg’s state Labor candidate Tom Smith has weighed in on the Voluntary Assisted Dying debate.

Covid-19 has made waves in just about every industry over the past several months, but for the Port of Bundaberg trade has remained on course.

DRONE: Bundaberg Port. (Photo taken 30 March 2020)

14 offences have landed a Bundaberg woman with eight months of supervision after she appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday.

