News

MORNING REWIND: Five stories you may have missed

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
4th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
GOOD Morning Bundaberg.

Welcome to this morning’s edition of the Morning Rewind, featuring some of the stories you may have missed over the last 24 hours,

---

Locals and visitors could be having a beer at a new Bargara Tavern by early 2022, should the development go to plan.

Catch up here

GREEN LIGHT: Artist impression of the newly approved tavern and bottle shop development in Bargara.
---

SunWater has confirmed the medium priority allocations for the Burnett River sub-scheme are at 70 per cent for the beginning of the 2020-21 water year.

Catch up here

Paradise Dam.
---

Bundaberg’s state Labor candidate Tom Smith has weighed in on the Voluntary Assisted Dying debate.

Catch up here

Bundaberg’s Labor candidate Tom Smith has weighed in on the Voluntary Assisted Dying debate.
---

Covid-19 has made waves in just about every industry over the past several months, but for the Port of Bundaberg trade has remained on course.

Catch up here

DRONE: Bundaberg Port. (Photo taken 30 March 2020)
---

14 offences have landed a Bundaberg woman with eight months of supervision after she appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Catch up here

Frances Irene Rewald pleaded guilty to 14 charges including nine stealing offences in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.
