Morning drive turns into years of disqualification

DISQUALIFIED FOR YEARS: A drive to his father-in-law’s house has led to one man being disqualified for a number of years. Picture: File.

A MORNING drive to visit his father-in-law has led to one Gayndah man being banned from driving for nearly four years.

Cameron Paul Mailman, 42, faced Gayndah Magistrates Court this month, and pleaded guilty to one count of drug-driving, and one count of driving while disqualified by a court order.

The court heard Mailman had gone to visit his father-in-law following his departure from hospital in October about 11.30am.

The defendant drove his car to the residence, where he was intercepted by police, police prosecutor Kathryn Staggol said.

The court heard the defendant had made admissions to police to being a drug user, and had no emergency reason for driving that day.

Certificates tendered to the court indicated Mailman had tested positive for methylamphetamine and THC.

What the police weren’t aware of was Mailman should not have been behind the wheel at all.

“They’ve subsequently checked his licence and found out that time he was disqualified from July 1 of last year, for a two-year period,” Sgt Staggol said.

Sgt Staggol then referred to the defendant’s history, labelling it as “appalling”.

She cited the appearances in 2012 and 1997, but said it was the licence charges that were his problem.

“Your honour, the concern is how are we going to get the defendant to stop offending?” asked Sgt Staggol.

“I know in a lot of people’s minds, unlicensed driving or disqualified driving doesn’t seem to be the most major offence.

“But it is contrary to a court order that has been issued against Mr Mailman, and he continues to offend against that order.”

Sgt Staggol recommended a short term of imprisonment, but was not opposed to it being suspended.

Defence lawyer Alan Korobacz told the court the defendant drove instead of walking a short distance, and “regrets his stupidity”.

Mr Korobacz then told the court about Mailman’s work history and health, and said he was “someone who doesn’t burden the public purse”.

Magistrate Ross Woodford told Mailman his driving history would go against him, citing drug-driving charges in February 2019, and disqualified driving charges in July 2019.

On the disqualification charge, Mailman was convicted, disqualified from driving for two years, and sentenced to three months’ imprisonment on a 12-month operational period.

On the drug-driving charge, he was convicted, fined $600 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Mr Woodford clarified these disqualification periods would be accumulated to his current disqualifications, to which he said, “you’re going to be without a licence for quite a while”.