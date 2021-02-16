Menu
Crews have tended to multiple crashes this morning.
News

Morning crashes: Woman suffers ‘significant’ injury

Crystal Jones
16th Feb 2021 7:13 AM
Emergency crews in the region have been kept busy with not one, but two crashes this morning.

The first incident happened in the early hours at Qunaba.

According to the Queensland Ambulance Service, a woman in her 20s was left with "significant" leg injuries after a collision between a car and a truck.

The incident happened on Bargara Rd at 12.19am.

At time of publishing, crews are still believed to be on scene at the second incident at Meadowvale.

A stable patient is being assessed following a two-vehicle crash on Hollands Road and Rosedale Road around 6.30am.

