A man was taken to hospital after a morning crash. Picture: Heidi Petith

A man was taken to hospital after a morning crash. Picture: Heidi Petith

A MAN had to be taken to hospital in the early hours of the morning following a single-vehicle crash at South Bundaberg.

According to the Queensland Ambulance Service, a man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

The incident happened at the intersection of Elizabeth and Wyper Sts at 4.30am.