Morning chill sets in as temp dips below July average

FAMILY OUTING: Maria Dunkley, Phil Dunkley, Les Allwood, Sam Allwood, Isla Allwood, Zaya Allwood, Tahli Allwood, Sawyer Allwood with dogs Harley and Kobi Dunkley enjoying the view at Bargara.

WITH this morning’s minimum temperature dropping nearly 4 degrees below the region’s July average, it’s no wonder you’re feeling a winter chill.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Peter Markworth said a trough moving in yesterday afternoon along with wind coming through played a part in the mercury drop.

He said the breezy conditions along the coast and dry air saw the minimum temps get down to 6.5 degrees in Bundaberg this morning, while the average minimum temp is 10.3 degrees.

In Hervey Bay temps dropped to a cool 1.7 degrees and inland at Kingaroy saw a frosty -2.1 degrees.

With the dry air set to linger around the state for a few days, Mr Markworth said the region was expected to see another cool morning tomorrow, before the temperature jumps back up on Tuesday.

He said there was a slight chance of rain on Tuesday with moisture moving in, but it wasn’t until Friday when the likelihood of rain reaches a 50 per cent chance.