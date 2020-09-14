MORNING BLAZE: Industrial shed destroyed by fire

Firefighters tended to the blaze at Isis which destroyed an industrial shed.

Firefighters tended to the blaze at Isis which destroyed an industrial shed.

AN INDUSTRIAL shed has been destroyed by fire at Isis Central.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said some crews were still on site dampening down the site of the fire that broke out in the early hours of the morning. Initial calls about the fire were made at about 2am today.

Five crews attended the initial blaze including firefighters from Bundaberg.

According to the QFES, the industrial shed on Madsens Rd had collapsed as a result of the fire.

It has not yet been determined whether a fire investigator will be brought in to investigate.

Paramedics also tended the scene.

“No patients were treated or transported from this location,” a statement read.