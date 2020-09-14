Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Firefighters tended to the blaze at Isis which destroyed an industrial shed.
Firefighters tended to the blaze at Isis which destroyed an industrial shed.
News

MORNING BLAZE: Industrial shed destroyed by fire

Crystal Jones
14th Sep 2020 7:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN INDUSTRIAL shed has been destroyed by fire at Isis Central.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said some crews were still on site dampening down the site of the fire that broke out in the early hours of the morning. Initial calls about the fire were made at about 2am today.

Five crews attended the initial blaze including firefighters from Bundaberg.

According to the QFES, the industrial shed on Madsens Rd had collapsed as a result of the fire.

It has not yet been determined whether a fire investigator will be brought in to investigate.

Paramedics also tended the scene.

“No patients were treated or transported from this location,” a statement read.

fires
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woodgate man charged for alleged child abuse material

        Premium Content Woodgate man charged for alleged child abuse material

        News He was expected to face the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday.

        STICKY FINGERS: 7 thieves who faced Bundy court for stealing

        Premium Content STICKY FINGERS: 7 thieves who faced Bundy court for stealing

        News FROM food to phones, sticky fingered stealers who end up in Bundaberg’s court have...

        Queenslanders expect Labor to win but won't vote for them

        Premium Content Queenslanders expect Labor to win but won't vote for them

        Politics Latest polling shows Labor expeted to win election