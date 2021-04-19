MORNING BINGLE: Four cars collide on busy street

A crash was reported at the intersection of FE Walker and Reddan Streets.

A crash was reported at the intersection of FE Walker and Reddan Streets.

Four cars were involved in a Monday morning nose-to-tail.

According to the Queensland Police Service, who provided traffic control, the four cars collided at the intersection of FE Walker and Reddan Streets.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said the incident happened at 8.56am and several occupants were involved.

She said one patient was assessed and was seeking their own medical aid.

The spokeswoman said it was a minor crash and no one was taken to hospital.