Morning after offence proves costly

CAPTAINS Creek man Kelvin Dawson, 32, pleaded guilty to drink driving with an alcohol reading of 0.108 at 11.30am on June 18.

It was described as "a morning after offence", Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard.

Fined $750, he was disqualified from driving for three months.

Dawson then made a successful application for a special work licence to continue his job with Gladstone Regional Council at the Miriam Vale depot.

But he was not able to apply to use the licence for his private business as a cattle farmer and drive to his parents' rural holding that his stock used for grazing.