CHAMPION: Morgan, with parents Chris and Corie Whiting and sister Maddison after Morgan's brave move for charity. Jody Griffiths

MORGAN Whiting is only 10 but it hasn't stopped her being brave to help those suffering from cancer.

The Moore Park State School student raised a whopping $700 for the World's Greatest Shave when she chopped her locks in front of her school.

Morgan went with a number three cut as her friends and family watched on.

Her hopes are that her hair can be turned into a wig for a child suffering from cancer.