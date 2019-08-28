More trade and apprentice jobs on the way for Bundaberg

BUNDABERG will be among four hubs for the Queensland Government's restored QBuild program, which will mean more local trade and apprentice jobs.

But it is not yet clear how many jobs it will mean for Bundaberg at this stage, according to a Department of Housing and Public Works spokeswoman.

However, recruitment for the three-year program starts next January, and the four state depots will employ a total 40 tradespeople next January.

Another 60 positions will be sought by May next year.

The Bundaberg tradespeople who would be employed as part of QBuild will respond to natural disasters, or maintain State Government infrastructure.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the program would secure jobs for regional Queensland and also boost apprenticeship numbers.

"We will employ 300 QBuild tradies and apprentices over the next three years and reinvigorate regional depots - in Rockhampton, Cairns, Bundaberg and Caboolture," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"We will employ 20 apprentices and 80 qualified tradies every year, guaranteeing proper skills development in blue collar trades across Queensland."

She said the program would also ensure there would be a fast recovery to disaster management, with local tradespeople already employed to repair schools, hospitals and social housing.

Housing and Public Workers Minister Mick de Brenni said the program showed the government was prioritising areas with high youth unemployment.

"The Palaszczuk government is backing our frontline workers rather than sacking them," Mr de Brenni said while criticising the difference between the two political parties.

"Government trains excellent construction apprentices and, under the Palaszczuk Government, QBuild will be a modern, efficient and accountable organisation," the minister said.