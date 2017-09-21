More tourists staying longer in Bundaberg

AVIATION HISTORY: Alex and Al Norman from Gunnedah visit the Hinkler Hall of Aviation.

AVIATION HISTORY: Alex and Al Norman from Gunnedah visit the Hinkler Hall of Aviation. Paul Donaldson BUN271216SOC15

THE National Visitor Survey, released yesterday, reveals more Australians are visiting Bundaberg and they're staying longer and spending more.

Federal Member for Hinkler and Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Keith Pitt welcomed the growth in tourism.

"This is great news for the Bundaberg region,” Mr Pitt said.

"A growing tourism industry will drive our economy and create more local jobs.”

The National Visitor Survey shows 556,000 Australian tourists visited Bundaberg - an increase of 13% over the previous 12 months.

Visitor nights were up 32% over the previous 12 months, with domestic tourists staying 1,990,000 nights in the Bundaberg region.

Domestic visitors are also spending more - an increase of 54% - with $246 million spent in the year ending June 2017.

It comes after the International Visitor Survey (IVS), released earlier this month, revealed 42,000 international tourists visited the Bundaberg region, staying 1,212,000 nights and spending $53 million during the same period.

A combined total of 598,000 tourists visited the Bundaberg region, staying 3,202,000 nights and spending just less than $300million.

Mr Pitt said he wasn't surprised tourists were flocking to the Bundaberg region.

"We live in such a beautiful place with so much to offer,” he said.

"There are 3380 local tourism jobs in Hinkler that are supported by these visitors, so it's great to see such strong visitor numbers supporting our economy.”

The NVS and IVS are produced by Tourism Research Australia and available at www.tra.gov.au.