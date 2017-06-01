More than meets the eye to this special horse

BEST DRESSED: Melissa West on Precious, a perlino horse, at the Bundaberg Show.

MELISSA West and her steed Precious are showstoppers for a few reasons.

There are their sequin-covered outfits - as part of their entry into the Bundaberg Show equestrian costume contest.

There is also something a little different about Precious; it's all in the eyes.

Her pink skin, cream hair and pale blue eyes mark her as a perlino.

COWGIRLS AND INDIANS: Makayla Cook on Miss Baby at the 2017 Bundaberg Show. Eliza Goetze

It is a special genetic mutation, the horse equivalent of albino.

"But in horses, because they don't have red eyes, they are known as perlino,” Ms West said.

She named fifteen-year-old Precious - full name Vanora-Fehr the Precious - after Gollum in the Lord of the Rings, though Precious is a little more serene.

Ms West and Makayla Cook, on her horse Miss Baby in full American Indian regalia, were the only entrants in the costume categories this year.

TWO IS BETTER THAN ONE: Donal Hancock. Eliza Goetze

There were plenty more sights to be seen in the equestrian ring yesterday including Donal Hancock warming up to display his stunt riding - atop two horses at once, one foot on each saddle.

There were more winners elsewhere, too.

Suzette Holt scooped the Supreme Rider ribbon, ahead of Champion Rider Kate Thorne, while Ashley Christensen took out Supreme Hack.