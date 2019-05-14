More than just a good cause

LOVE YOUR SISTER FOUNDATION: Samuel Johnson, Tania Luczka and Jessie Lovejoy at last year's event.

LOVE YOUR SISTER FOUNDATION: Samuel Johnson, Tania Luczka and Jessie Lovejoy at last year's event. Contributed

FOR Tania Luczka helping raise funds for the Love Your Sister Foundation is a chance to help make a difference in the world and she's pulling out all the stops for the upcoming charity gala dinner.

Samuel Johnson's promise to his beloved sister Connie was to raise $10 million and the up-coming roadtrip is set to see him make good on his promise.

Stopping in Bundaberg on June 14, Property 4670 Real Estate principal Ms Luczka is hoping, with the support of the community, that they can crack $10 million while he's here.

After holding a sell out event in August last year raising just under $15,000 and another $4,500 in merch sales.

the foundation reached out to Ms Luczka to help out once more.

Held at the Bundaberg Multiplex this year, she said the original plan was to sell the same amount of tickets as last year, but they sold that many tickets in the first two weeks.

With the auditorium locked in, Ms Luczka said they've already sold more than 400 of the 700 tickets available.

"For me personally both my grandmothers had breast cancer, my grandmother on my father's side ended up with bowel cancer and she died from bowel cancer,” she said.

"A very good friend of mine was diagnosed with breast cancer a few years back, she's fine now she's in remission, her thing is it's still one of those things you feel like you've got a loaded gun against your head, is it going to come back?,”

"For me having daughters, a daughter-in-law, if I can do a little bit or do something to try and help them raise money to find a cure, then that's what I want to do.”

She said from the event last year, she met people

"I met a lady, it was the 12-month anniversary of her sister-in-law's passing, the day of our event, she nursed her through palliative care, but was also receiving treatment herself,” she said.

For Ms Luczka said this was a small thing she could do to help change someone else's life.

The theme for the June 14, charity gala ball is rainbows and lollipops.

To get your tickets to the gala dinner visit https://bit.ly/2JDQm4s.