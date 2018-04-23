More than $16k worth of marijuana seized in Bay
MORE than half a kilogram of marijuana and drug utensils were seized from a Hervey Bay address on Friday.
Hervey Bay police attended a Bayview Dr address about 7.30am where they executed a search warrant in relation to suspected drug materials.
Four Hervey Bay men aged between 19 and 23 were at the address.
<<KEEP UP WITH THE LATEST CRIME COVERAGE HERE>>
Found at the dwelling were four bongs allegedly used to smoke marijuana, three ice pipes and 662g of marijuana which has an estimated street value of $16,550.
It will be alleged all me admitted to possession of the drugs and utensils.
A 19-year-old man, 23-year-old man and 20-year-old man were charged with possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug utensils and will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on May 17.
The 20-year-old man was believed to have been offered and accepted a drug diversion program due to it being his first alleged drug offence.