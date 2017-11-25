Menu
More than a third of Bundy voters head to polls early

Voters queuing at the Pre-Pol voting centre.
Voters queuing at the Pre-Pol voting centre. Mike Knott BUN241117POLLING2
Carolyn Booth
by

THE promises were flying thick and fast from all sides of politics in the final days of campaigning but, with huge pre-polling numbers, was it too late to sway voters?

Eager to vote early, more than one-third of Bundaberg's enrolled voters headed to the polls ahead of today's election.

An Electoral Commission of Queensland spokeswoman said of the more than 34,300 enrolled electors in the seat of Bundaberg, by 3.30pm yesterday almost 12,000 had cast a pre-poll vote.

Comparatively across the state pre-poll numbers were sitting at about 21-22%.

Bundaberg returning officer John Kelly said despite the volume of voters, pre-poll had run quite smoothly.

"The people who've been in to vote have all been very nice to staff and each other,” he said.

"They have made way for the elderly and been very considerate, which has been great to see.

"This week has been much busier than last week but it has all gone well.”

Right from the outset voters here signalled their intention to vote early, with Bundaberg and Hervey Bay topping the state electorates with the most pre-polling numbers in the first week.

The Maryborough St pre-poll has seen consistent queues of voters since opening on November 13.

