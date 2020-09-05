‘More than a gym owner’: Tributes flow for fitness mentor

Family, friends and members of Nambour's Anytime Fitness are still in shock after the untimely death of gym owner Darrin Voss.

The Sunshine Coast gym community lost one of the true gentlemen this week.

Former employee and friend Jess Ryder will remember the multiple gym-owner, law student and former police officer as a caring, selfless, and compassionate man.

Jess Ryder with Darrin Voss and his wife Tania.

"He was more than just a gym owner. He was an active member in the local community, he just really cared," she said.

"Darrin taught me the importance of being genuine and authentic in business and in life."

Like many others who were fortunate enough to enjoy Darrin's guidance, the young gym trainer said Darrin's advice changed her life.

"He was there through break ups, family issues, marriage, first home purchasing, divorce and more," Ms Ryder said.

"When someone like Darrin enters your life, it leaves a lifelong mark on you and I will be forever grateful for the impact this man has had on my life."

The personal trainer will look back fondly on her mentor's advice on how to address different issues, and the control and composure it takes to act and make decisions with logic in a moment of emotion.

"I remember the books he made me read that I would roll my eyes at when they would arrive in the mail," Ms Ryder said.

Darrin Voss tragically lost his battle with cancer passing away early Wednesday morning, September 2.

A Go Fund Me page has been established to support Darrin's wife Tania and children as they attempt to rebuild their lives without their husband and father.