Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Comments made on Facebook by a Nationals member.
Comments made on Facebook by a Nationals member.
Politics

Young Nationals resign over neo-Nazi scandal

by Jack Houghton
31st Oct 2018 7:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than a dozen members of the NSW Young Nationals have resigned after revelations their own party was investigating links to neo-Nazi groups and white supremacists.

The group sent a joint letter to the executive branch head office on Wednesday afternoon which announced their collective resignations.

The Daily Telegraph revealed earlier this week that 35 members of the party were under investigation with the 19 worst offenders issued show cause notices.

The National Party's executive had planned to meet in Sydney on Friday to discuss the infiltration of their party by the Alt-Right movement.

Police also charged a man with threatening and harassing Nationals executives after revelations were published in The Daily Telegraph.

editors picks federal politics neo-nazi young nationals

Top Stories

    Be quick to buy Bundy's biggest canvas - the whale wall

    premium_icon Be quick to buy Bundy's biggest canvas - the whale wall

    News AN ICONIC Bundaberg retail and office building is on the market for the first time since 1990.

    REVEALED: Bundy houses for the sweetest Halloween treats

    REVEALED: Bundy houses for the sweetest Halloween treats

    Community Where to take your spawn for a trick or treat success

    Beachside resort hits market with five-star potential

    premium_icon Beachside resort hits market with five-star potential

    Property The resort offers frontage to Kellys Beach.

    The one man behind most of Bundy's iconic buildings

    premium_icon The one man behind most of Bundy's iconic buildings

    News Post office and water hour among his achievements

    Local Partners