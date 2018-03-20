Menu
DEMANDING CHANGE: Kerri Walker with photos of her children Daniel and Sarah.
More than 8000 sign petition for tougher punishments

20th Mar 2018 3:57 PM

A PETITION to strengthen Queensland laws for negligent driving causing death or grievous bodily harm was tabled in State Parliament today.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, who sponsored the petition on behalf of grieving families who have lost loved ones on the road, said the petition had collected 8188 signatures in support of harsher penalties.

Mr Bennett said the petition sought to bring Queensland law into line with other jurisdictions across the country.

"Clearly Queensland is badly out of step with our interstate counterparts and these laws need to be strengthened to save lives on our roads,” he said.

"Queenslanders have spoken and it's clear that the people in this state want to see change to enhance road safety for all.

Mr Bennett paid tribute to community campaigners including Kerri Walker, who lost two of her children, Sarah and Daniel, in a horrific crash on the Bruce Highway south of Maryborough on Easter Monday last year.

"Incredibly, through her loss she has found the strength to speak up to make a change and help other families.,” he said.

Principal petitioner Trisha Mabley, whose son was severely injured in the crash the Walkers died in, said she was moved by the number of signatures collected.

"Everyone concerned has done such a wonderful job,” she said.

"I'm so proud of Queensland for getting behind it.”

