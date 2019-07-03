Menu
PETITION: A petition calling for an end to the killing of dingoes has reached more than 44,000 signatures.
PETITION: A petition calling for an end to the killing of dingoes has reached more than 44,000 signatures.
More than 44,000 sign up to save Fraser Island dingoes

Carlie Walker
3rd Jul 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 4:29 AM
A PETITION calling for the State Government to stop killing Fraser Island dingoes has reached more than 44,000 signatures.

Marilyn Nuske, founder of Fraser Island Dingo Conservation, started the petition about a year ago.

When two dingoes were killed in March in the aftermath of a series of dangerous dingo encounters on the island, the number of people signed up to the petition climbed to 11,000.

Now about 44,600 people have signed up, bringing the petition close to reaching its target of 50,000.

Speaking to the Chronicle in March, Ms Nuske said the community did not like to see dingoes on the island being destroyed.

Other dingo advocates have also slammed the humane destruction of dingoes on the island after negative incidents, including Simon Stretton, owner of Durong Dingo Sanctuary and Cheryl Bryant from Save the Fraser Island Dingoes.

At the time, State Environment Minister Leanne Enoch said the decision to euthanise a dingo was always considered as a last resort.

"The decisions are also made in partnership with Butchulla Traditional Owners and are made after assessment of the dingoes' history, the seriousness of the incident, and the unacceptable risk of another person being attacked," she said.

