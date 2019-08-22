More than 40,000 daffodils ready for Bundaberg

FLOWER POWER: Cancer Council Senior Coordinator of Regional Fundraising for Wide Bay Burnett Jillian Huth said they are aiming to raise $50,000 for Daffodil Day this year.

FLOWER POWER: Cancer Council Senior Coordinator of Regional Fundraising for Wide Bay Burnett Jillian Huth said they are aiming to raise $50,000 for Daffodil Day this year. Geordi Offord

STAFF and volunteers at the Cancer Council are hoping to grow a bit of hope on Daffodil Day today.

The day is the Cancer Council's flagship fundraiser with money raised going to cancer research.

Cancer Council Wide Bay fundraising senior co-ordinator Jillian Huth said there were more than 40,000 stems of daffodils across the region ready for sale.

"We have 22 sites around the Bundaberg region where people can buy daffodils, our pens, pins and key rings,” she said.

Among the places you can pick up a Daffodil are Bunnings, the CBD and major shopping centres.

"In the Wide Bay region alone we have 1700 people who are diagnosed with cancer every year.

"Unfortunately about 500 people will also pass away from cancer in the region.”

She said Cancer Council was hoping to raise about $50,000 this year.

As well as research the funds go towards some of their services to help people with cancer.

"We have a free wig and turban service to help those people who may have lost their hair during their cancer treatment,” Jillian said.

"It can also go towards our free accommodation services which provide a home away from home for patients.”