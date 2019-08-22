Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FLOWER POWER: Cancer Council Senior Coordinator of Regional Fundraising for Wide Bay Burnett Jillian Huth said they are aiming to raise $50,000 for Daffodil Day this year.
FLOWER POWER: Cancer Council Senior Coordinator of Regional Fundraising for Wide Bay Burnett Jillian Huth said they are aiming to raise $50,000 for Daffodil Day this year. Geordi Offord
Health

More than 40,000 daffodils ready for Bundaberg

Geordi Offord
by
22nd Aug 2019 10:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STAFF and volunteers at the Cancer Council are hoping to grow a bit of hope on Daffodil Day today.

The day is the Cancer Council's flagship fundraiser with money raised going to cancer research.

Cancer Council Wide Bay fundraising senior co-ordinator Jillian Huth said there were more than 40,000 stems of daffodils across the region ready for sale.

"We have 22 sites around the Bundaberg region where people can buy daffodils, our pens, pins and key rings,” she said.

Among the places you can pick up a Daffodil are Bunnings, the CBD and major shopping centres.

"In the Wide Bay region alone we have 1700 people who are diagnosed with cancer every year.

"Unfortunately about 500 people will also pass away from cancer in the region.”

She said Cancer Council was hoping to raise about $50,000 this year.

As well as research the funds go towards some of their services to help people with cancer.

"We have a free wig and turban service to help those people who may have lost their hair during their cancer treatment,” Jillian said.

"It can also go towards our free accommodation services which provide a home away from home for patients.”

cancer council cancer council fundraiser daffodil day daffodils
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Stunt rider targeted in $60K truck arson attack

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Stunt rider targeted in $60K truck arson attack

    Crime Freestyle motocross rider and owner of Wide Bay FMX's has been left devastated after his passion, and second income, went up in smoke overnight.

    UPDATE: One dead in North Bundaberg crash

    premium_icon UPDATE: One dead in North Bundaberg crash

    Breaking Emergency crews on scene of single-vehicle crash

    1976 murder case mentioned in court

    premium_icon 1976 murder case mentioned in court

    Crime The accused did not appear as the matter was briefly discussed.