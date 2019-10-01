Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Olivia Williams, 22, and Barbara Crossing, 56, are in custody after the protest.
Olivia Williams, 22, and Barbara Crossing, 56, are in custody after the protest.
Crime

More than 40 activists block Adani coal terminal

by Sarah Matthews, Sarah Vogler
1st Oct 2019 11:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO anti-Adani protesters have been arrested after locking themselves to a concrete barrel and blocking the entrance to the mine's coal terminal this morning.

Police were notified around 5.30am that more than 40 protesters from climate activist group Frontline Action on Coal, including the two women, were blocking access to the Abbot Point coal terminal.

Olivia Williams, 22, and Barbara Crossing, 56, were taken into custody by police around 8.30am.

They have not yet been charged.

Protesters Olivia Williams and Barbara Crossing were arrested. Picture: Supplied
Protesters Olivia Williams and Barbara Crossing were arrested. Picture: Supplied

In a statement released by Frontline Action on Coal, the protesters said they were protesting against new coal projects like Adani's Carmichael mine.

"Government policies are completely at odds with the fact we are in a climate emergency," Ms Williams said.

"By ignoring scientific warnings and propping up the mining industry they are jeopardising the safety of future generations."

Over 40 anti-Adani protesters blocked the entrance to the mine this morning. Picture: Supplied
Over 40 anti-Adani protesters blocked the entrance to the mine this morning. Picture: Supplied

Police Minister Mark Ryan said the government respected the right to protest, but he warned protestors that if they "cross the line" then they would be arrested.

"Anyone who is protesting next week … protest peacefully, lawfully and respectfully and you won't get arrested. But if you cross the line where you are committing an offence and where you're restricting other people's rights to get around lawfully in the city, then expect police action," he said.

More Stories

adani mine adani protests protesters arrested

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Sacked health boss forced out of second role

    premium_icon UPDATE: Sacked health boss forced out of second role

    News SACKED Wide Bay health boss Adrian Pennington has also resigned from a prominent national role in the aftermath of his termination.

    Grass fire breaks out in North Isis

    premium_icon Grass fire breaks out in North Isis

    News FOUR rural fire crews are en route to a small grass fire in North Isis.

    • 1st Oct 2019 10:07 AM
    Expert says challenges for Port’s future

    premium_icon Expert says challenges for Port’s future

    News AN ECONOMICS expert reveals key challenges for the Port of Bundaberg.

    IN COURT: Who is expected in Bundaberg court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Who is expected in Bundaberg court today

    Crime Each day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges. Here...