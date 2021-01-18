More than $380k available in regional recovery grants

Community groups and not-for-profit organisations throughout the Bundaberg region are encouraged to apply for grants of up to $25,000.

Initiated by the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR) and with the support of News Corp, more than $380,000 in grants are available to regions affected by the 2019 and 2020 bushfires.

Acting CEO for FRRR Sarah Matthee said the program was designed to assist with the recovery of regional and rural communities.

"Rural communities are incredibly resilient - each place has unique needs and priorities when it comes to recovery," Ms Matthee said.

"Working with partners like News Corp, who understand that supporting recovery is not a one-size-fits-all solution, means that we can get funds out for projects that respond to the needs identified by each community - projects that are important for them, as and when they are ready."

Awarding more than $1.1 million in grants since April last year, this final round will mean a total contribution of $1.5 million.

Buxton Primary School (VIC) received a $25,000 News Corp grant in June 2020 to create an eco-friendly playground.

Through the initiative, the fund has supported 61 recovery projects that have helped address needs of bushfire-affected communities to unite, rebuild and recover.

"For example, Buxton Primary School students returned to school to find the play equipment had been destroyed, but with a $25,000 News Corp Bushfire Fund grant the school was able to install an eco-friendly playground that has been a hit with the kids," Ms Matthee said.

"The playground gives them and their families a fun-filled place to play and a safe space to talk about their experiences of the fires and their own recovery."

News Corp Australia's community ambassador Penny Fowler said it has been a humbling experience to be a part of the recovery process and she was looking forward to the next round of projects.

"The program objectives are far reaching, meaning the grants can go towards a wide range of recovery activities," Mrs Fowler said.

"We are proud to have already funded so many initiatives that are now actively helping those working in recovery to deliver outcomes today and in years to come."

Applications for the News Corp Bushfire Fund grants are now open and will close on February 17.

For more information, click here.