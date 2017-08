More than $3000 of counterfeit money has been handed in to the Gladstone Police in the past month.

BUNDABERG police said they were not aware of counterfeit money circulating in the Rum City.

The question was raised after a spate of fake $100 notes were found making the rounds at Gladstone.

In the past month more than $3000 of paper-like $100 notes were handed to Gladstone police by residents and business people.

Anyone who comes across the fraudulent notes should contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.