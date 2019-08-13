Menu
SPEAKING UP: Geophysicist and Great Barrier Reef expert Dr Peter Ridd..
Environment

More than 300 pack Moncrieff for reef talk

Geordi Offord
by
13th Aug 2019 5:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ABOUT 300 people filled the theatre at the Moncrieff on Monday night to hear scientist Peter Ridd give his presentation on the health of the Great Barrier Reef.

The crowd included councillors, farmers, local politicians and representatives from industry bodies such as AgForce, Queensland Farmers' Federation and the Burnett Mary Regional Group.

It also included concerned farmers and residents.

Dr Ridd joined the state's farmers in their fight against the government's reef regulation laws.

"The scare stories about the Great Barrier Reef started in the 1960s when scientists first began work on the reef. Since then, they have been crying wolf,” Dr Ridd said.

"The coral cover on the reef hasn't changed, there's still excellent coral on about all of the 3000 reefs on the Great Barrier Reef,” he said.

"The coral growth rates have not declined, if anything they've increased.

"There is almost no land derived sediment on the Great Barrier Reef where 99 per cent of the coral lives.

"The nutrients in the water, from fertilisers, are not measurably different on the Great Barrier Reef to the Pacific ocean.”

The presentation, titled How reliable is the science demonstrating damage to the Great Barrier Reef? The need for better quality control, moves on to Mackay, Ayr and the Burdekin, Ingham, Innisfail and concludes in Cairns on August 20.

A video of Dr Ridd's event can be seen at: https://www.facebook.com/DrPeterRidd/videos/2385297714885411/

Bundaberg News Mail

