More than $260,000 worth of drugs seized last month

LAST month the Bundaberg Patrol Group seized $264,280 worth of drugs in the region last month.

According to data released by police, there were four arrests, 25 charges, $264,280 worth of drugs seized and $440 in proceeds confiscated.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said the breakdown of charges included nine counts of supplying dangerous drugs, five counts of possessing drug utensils, four counts of possessing dangerous drugs, two counts of possessing proceeds, two weapons offences and one count each of producing dangerous drugs, possessing instructions and possessing explosives.

She said no arrests or charges were laid in Maryborough or Gympie from information provided to Crime Stoppers.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444.